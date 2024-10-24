Air Astra becomes IATA member airline

Air Astra, Bangladesh's youngest airline, has become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), according to a press release.

After achieving the membership within two years of commercial operations, Air Astra has expressed its renewed commitment to ensuring the right of passengers to travel safely and comfortably.

The IATA is the trade association for the world's airlines, representing some 330 airlines from 120 countries, covering over 80 percent of global air traffic.

Their vision is to work together to shape the future growth of a safe, secure, and sustainable air transport industry that connects and enriches our world.

"It is with immense pride that Air Astra joins the ranks of IATA," said Imran Asif, chief executive officer of Air Astra.

"IATA airline membership represents a significant milestone in our journey and a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team."

"This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing our passengers with a world-class travel experience while upholding the highest global standards in air travel," he added.

Currently, Air Astra operates 13 daily flights from its base in Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Saidpur with its fleet of four ATR 72-600 aircraft, revered as the most modern and safe turboprop aircraft in its category.