Walton Digi-Tech wins Global Brand Award

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has been honoured with the "Global Brand Award" in 2025 by the UK-based publication Global Brands Magazine, in the category of "Most Trusted IT & Electronics Manufacturer".

Touhidur Rahman Rad, chief business officer of the company, also received the "Most Innovative Chief Business Officer" award in the Leadership category of the magazine, according to a press release.

Walton Digi-Tech, one of the largest technology and electronics product manufacturers in the country, has been locally producing and marketing a wide range of technology-based products and components, including laptops, desktop computers, monitors, printers, and tablets.

The company has made the 'Made in Bangladesh' vision for technology products a reality.

A nationwide distribution network, world-class technical expertise, a dedicated research and development unit, and a commitment to technological innovation have elevated Walton to new heights.

In addition to rising demand in the domestic market, Walton's relentless focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has firmly established it as one of the most trusted brands in the country.

This year's awardees included globally renowned companies such as Bosch (Germany), Airbus (France), 3M (United States), and Unilever (United Kingdom), all of which have long maintained leadership positions in the global market.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine annually recognises leading companies across various sectors that demonstrate outstanding expertise, innovation, and reliability in their respective domains.

Organisations from industries such as technology, finance, education, automotive, and lifestyle are acknowledged on this prestigious platform.

In previous years, other world-renowned companies, including Toyota, YouTube, Amazon, and Apple, have also received this distinguished award.