United Commercial Bank inks MoU with Bashundhara Group

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, and Safwan Sobhan, vice-chairman of Bashundhara Group, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bashundhara Group.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Safwan Sobhan, vice-chairman of Bashundhara Group, inked the deal at the latter's corporate head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

As per the payroll agreement, employees of Bashundhara Group will enjoy an exclusive corporate executive package (payroll banking solutions) from the bank.

Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, deputy managing director of Bashundhara Group, Mohammad Kamrul Hassan, chief financial officer, Imran Bin Ferdous, head of human resources and administration division, were present.

Among others, ATM Tahmiduzzaman and Alamgir Kabir, deputy managing directors of the bank, Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business division, Mohammad Shajedul Haque Mredha, first vice-president and head of national sales, were also present.