UCB wins award

Syed Faridul Islam, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank, receives an award from Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the national parliament, in the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023 at the InterContinental Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has been honoured with the "Best Banking Solution for E-Commerce (SME)" award in the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023.

The E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh organised the awards while UCB was one of the sponsors of the event, said a press release.

Syed Faridul Islam, additional managing director of UCB, received the award from Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the national parliament, at the InterContinental Dhaka recently.

Among others, Tipu Munshi, minister for commerce, Mustafa Jabbar, minister for posts and telecommunications, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT division, were present.