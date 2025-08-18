UCB provides Hepatitis B jab to students of Dhaka Medical College

Suhaida Mahpot, chief executive officer of Amanie Advisors, Malaysia, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Limited, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at Shangri-La, Kuala Lumpur recently. Photo: Prime Bank Investment Limited

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), in collaboration with the Sandhani Dhaka Medical College unit, has launched a Hepatitis B vaccination programme for nearly 500 students as part of healthcare initiative under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Prof Md Kamrul Alam, principal of Dhaka Medical College, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest at the college's Shaheed Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon Auditorium in the capital recently, according to a press release.

In his address, Prof Alam remarked, "As a leading financial institution, UCB's commitment to social responsibility is exemplary and sets a remarkable benchmark for other organisations in the country."

Zeeshan Kingshuk Haque, chief communications officer of UCB, added: "This vaccine will act as a protective shield for the frontline warriors of tomorrow. We are proud to support medical students in safeguarding their health through this noble initiative."

Prof Zia Uddin Ahmed of the Division of Nephrology at Temple University, USA, joined the event virtually.

Among others, Prof Faruq Ahmed, vice-principal; Prof Abdul Hanif, head of the Department of Neonatal Surgery; Ishteaque Mohammad Taskin, president of the Sandhani Dhaka Medical College unit; and Dipto Noor Kallol, general secretary, were also present.