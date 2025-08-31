UCB holds ‘Hajj Agency Conference’ to enhance services for pilgrims

Abul Alam Ferdous, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC, addresses the “Hajj Agency Conference” at a local hotel in Sylhet recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) recently organised a "Hajj Agency Conference" at a local hotel in Sylhet, aiming to ensure better and more convenient services for Hajj pilgrims.

Abul Alam Ferdous, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC, attended the conference as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his speech, Ferdous emphasized, "UCB is always committed to delivering innovative financial solutions and the best possible services to meet the needs of Hajj pilgrims."

With the active participation of UCB officials and leading Hajj agencies from the Sylhet region, the conference served as a significant platform for strengthening mutual cooperation.

Participants expressed optimism that such initiatives would further ensure safer, more efficient, and higher-quality services for future pilgrims.

Mohammad Abdul Hoque, chairman of the Sylhet Zonal Committee of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), and Mohammad Abdul Kadir, secretary of the committee, along with senior officials from both organisations, were also present at the conference.