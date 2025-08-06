Trust Bank celebrates $1 billion inward remittance landmark

Chief of Army Staff Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, chairman of Trust Bank PLC, cuts a cake at the Army Headquarters in the Dhaka Cantonment recently to celebrate the remarkable achievement of the bank. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank PLC has achieved a significant milestone by securing $1 billion in inward remittance by July 2025, capturing a 5.70 percent market share among the 60 scheduled banks in Bangladesh.

To mark the occasion, the bank organised a celebration programme at the Army Headquarters in the Dhaka Cantonment recently, according to a press release.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, chairman of Trust Bank PLC, inaugurated the event as the chief guest.

"This outstanding achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering trust and confidence of our valued NRB clients across the globe, as well as the relentless dedication and synergy of our entire remittance ecosystem," the press release stated.

Maj Gen Md Hakimuzzaman, vice-chairman of the bank, and Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director and chief executive officer, along with other board members, were also present at the event.