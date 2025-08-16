Trust Bank, bKash partner to enhance cashless services

Brig Gen (retd) Md Mamun or Rashid, head of general service and security division of Trust Bank PLC, and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash Limited, exchange signed documents of the agreement at a hotel in the capital recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank PLC has entered into a partnership agreement with bKash Limited to jointly introduce expanded financial services aimed at improving customer convenience and efficiency in digital transactions.

Under this collaboration, customers will be able to open weekly and monthly deposit pension schemes (DPS) with Trust Bank directly through the bKash app.

The agreements were signed recently at a hotel in Dhaka in the presence of Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank PLC, and Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash Limited, according to a press release.

Addressing the event, Chowdhury said, "Through this partnership, these two organisations have been offering joint services for some time, and in the coming days, these services will become even more customer-centric, comprehensive and convenient."

Quadir expressed his appreciation for Trust Bank's confidence in bKash, stating: "This agreement will make financial services more accessible to a broader customer base and further strengthen the country's digital financial ecosystem."

The collaboration will also facilitate enhanced bank-to-bKash and bKash-to-bank fund transfers, direct payments from Trust Bank accounts via the bKash app at over one million merchant points nationwide, and 24/7 automated cash management for agents and distributors.

Trust Bank and bKash already provide joint services including the Trust Cum Settlement Account, Add Money, Transfer Money, and Remittance Settlement. With these new initiatives, over 80 million bKash customers will be able to open DPS accounts with Trust Bank via the app.

Additionally, various integrated services will be added to the Trust Bank and bKash Fund Transfer platform, simplifying and enhancing customer transactions. More than 350,000 bKash agents nationwide will also benefit from Trust Bank's 24-hour cash management system.

Brig Gen (retd) Md Mamun or Rashid, head of general service and security division of Trust Bank PLC, and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash Limited, attended the event.