Syed Zulkar Nayen appointed DMD of Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has recently appointed Syed Zulkar Nayeen as a deputy managing director (DMD).

Nayeen will concurrently serve as head of retail banking at the bank, according to a press release.

Before assuming his new role, he served as senior executive vice-president at Eastern Bank PLC (EBL).

With over 24 years of distinguished experience in leading local and multinational banks, he possesses a proven track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, and delivering customer-centric transformation.

He began his career with HSBC Bangladesh in 2001 before joining Eastern Bank PLC in 2007, where he rose to senior executive vice-president and head of business for retail and SME banking.

Throughout his career, Nayeen has played a pivotal role in expanding distribution networks, enhancing retail business performance, and building inclusive financial ecosystems.

He has completed numerous advanced training programmes and participated in global industry forums.

He holds a master's degree in management and a professional certification from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka.