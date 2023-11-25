Standard Bank launches int’l remittance services thru bKash

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank, and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, cut a ribbon to inaugurate an international remittance service at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Ltd has recently launched an international remittance service through bKash.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, signed a deal to this end at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under this arrangement, Bangladeshi expatriates around the world will now be able to send money to the beneficiaries' bKash accounts in Bangladesh from all branches of banks and exchange houses that have remittance drawing agreement with Standard Bank, including Standard Express USA and Standard Exchange Company, UK.

Among others, Md Mohon Miah, deputy managing director and head of IRM of the bank, Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, Md Mosharraf Hossain, senior vice-president and chief remittance officer, Md Ali Reza, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, Sufi Tofail Ahmed, executive vice-president and CITO, Sayed Shaikh Ibna Jilany, vice-president for remittance partnership management of the MFS provider, and Shofiullah Shourav, deputy general manager of international remittance operation, were also present.