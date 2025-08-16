Standard Bank holds 26th AGM

Mohammed Abdul Aziz, chairman of Standard Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 26th annual general meeting at the Police Convention Hall in the capital’s Ramna recently. Photo: Standard Bank

Shariah-based Standard Bank PLC has recently convened its 26th annual general meeting at the Police Convention Hall in the capital's Ramna.

Mohammed Abdul Aziz, chairman of Standard Bank PLC, presided over the meeting as chief guest, according to a press release.

Aziz expressed optimism that the bank's profits would continue to grow and pledged attractive dividends for shareholders. He also encouraged all employees to work diligently to achieve these goals.

A number of shareholders and the bank's external auditor attended the meeting, where all agenda items, including the annual financial statements and audit report for the previous fiscal year, were unanimously approved.

Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of the bank, conducted the proceedings.

AKM Abdul Alim, vice-chairman of the bank; Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, director and founder vice-chairman; Mohammad Manjur Alam, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan and Jhahedul Alam, directors; Golam Hafiz Ahmed and Muhammad Saifullah, independent directors; joined the AGM.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director; Mohammad Salah Uddin, chief financial officer; Saidur Rahman Bhuiyan and Alamgir Kabir, observers from the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange, were also present.