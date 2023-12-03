StanChart partners with TMSS

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Prof Hosne-Ara Begum, founder of Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha, exchange signed documents of an agreement on agricultural interventions that collectively help to meet the needs of 25,500 farmers residing in Bogura, Joypurhat and Sirajganj recently. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), a non-governmental organisation, to boost quality of life, build resilience, and drive productivity across Bangladesh's rural farming communities.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the bank, and Prof Hosne-Ara Begum, founder of TMSS, inked a deal to this end, the bank said in a press release.

"We are proud to partner with TMSS on two substantive and impactful initiatives that will help to lift participation across the nation," said Naser.

"We reckon these projects will increase the social status of the local beneficiaries spontaneously by implementation of proposed activities," said Hosne-Ara Begum.

As part of this collaborative effort, the bank has launched two distinct agricultural interventions that collectively help to meet the needs of 25,500 farmers.

The multinational bank will contribute approximately Tk 2.6 crore to implement both projects.

As part of the first initiative, the bank will collaborate with TMSS to distribute 125,000 pieces of fruit, medicine, and timber tree saplings to 25,000 farmers residing in Bogura, Joypurhat, and Sirajganj.

The bank is also working with TMSS to supply farmers in these districts with a variety of vegetable seed inputs to encourage homestead gardening.