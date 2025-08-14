Southeast Bank sponsors HAAB for 'Hajj and Umrah Fair'

Syed Golam Sarwar, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, receives a sponsorship cheque from Md Musfiqur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of corporate affairs and CSR at Southeast Bank PLC, at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC has extended sponsorship to the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) in support of the "Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025".

The fair has begun today at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital's Agargaon, according to a press release.

The three-day event is scheduled to end on Saturday.

Md Musfiqur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of corporate affairs and CSR at Southeast Bank PLC, handed over the sponsorship cheque to Syed Golam Sarwar, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), at a recent ceremony at the association's head office in Dhaka.

Farid Ahmed Mazumder, secretary general of the HAAB, was also present, along with other senior officials from both organisations.