Southeast Bank opens 11 agent banking outlets

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC, inaugurates the operations of the 11 newly launched agent banking outlets across eight districts of Bangladesh from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC has recently unveiled 11 new agent banking outlets, reaffirming its commitment to promoting financial inclusion and extending banking services to every corner of the country, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas across eight districts of Bangladesh.

The districts covered are Bogura, Tangail, Gazipur, Rajbari, Faridpur, Satkhira, Khulna and Feni.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the operations of the newly established agent banking outlets from the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Southeast Bank's agent banking services, branded as "Shagotom," offer a full suite of modern, technology-driven financial services under both conventional and 'Tijarah' Islamic banking models.

Through these outlets, customers can access a wide range of services, including the opening of savings or current accounts; cash deposits and withdrawals; fund transfers; interbank transactions via BEFTN and RTGS; receipt of foreign remittances; cheque book and debit/credit card processing; BO account opening; and share trading facilities.

Additional offerings include micro, SME, and agricultural loans; health insurance coverage; utility bill payments; loan instalments; disbursement of government allowances; regular loan services for customers; and access to internet banking.

Furthermore, customers will benefit from 24/7 access to essential banking services via recycler ATMs installed at the agent banking outlets.