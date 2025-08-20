Southeast Bank arranges training programme on AML & CFT in Narayanganj

Md Mostakur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for group photographs with participants and host and guests of the training programme in Narayanganj recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC has recently organised a training programme on "Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism" as the lead bank.

The programme brought together 130 officials from 53 scheduled banks operating in Narayanganj.

Md Mostakur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), inaugurated the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Mohammed Rashedul Amin, deputy managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, presided over the proceedings.

Md Rezwanur Rahman, additional director of BFIU; Md Hafizur Rahman Khan, joint director; and ANM Kalim Uddin Hasan Tushar, joint director, conducted four dynamic interactive sessions as resource persons.

The sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics on anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT).

The chief guest presented certificates and awards to the participants.

Khorshed Alam Chowdhury, CAMLCO of Southeast Bank PLC, among others, was also present.