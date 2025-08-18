Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Aug 18, 2025 08:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 08:26 PM

Social Islami Bank holds 30th AGM

Prof M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of Social Islami Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 30th annual general meeting today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank PLC has organised its 30th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today.

Prof M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of Social Islami Bank PLC, presided over the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Md Nazmul Ahsan, the company secretary of the bank, conducted the meeting.

Maksuda Begum, vice-chairman of the bank; Shafiuzzaman, managing director; Abdullah Masum, chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee; along with directors, shareholders and deputy managing directors, also joined the meeting.

