Star Business Desk
Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:33 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:31 PM

Shwapno offers 15% cashback to Trust Bank cardholders

Md Abu Hasan Zaman, director of treasury at ACI Group, and Md Mahboob Hossain, senior executive vice-president and head of business division at Trust Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank PLC has recently entered into an agreement with Shwapno, the country's leading supershop brand and a subsidiary of ACI Logistics Limited.

Md Abu Hasan Zaman, director of treasury at ACI Group, and Md Mahboob Hossain, senior executive vice-president and head of business division at the bank, signed the agreement in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Trust Bank credit cardholders will be eligible to receive up to 15 percent cashback when shopping at any Shwapno outlet or via its e-commerce platform.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank PLC, was present at the signing ceremony, along with senior representatives from both organisations.

