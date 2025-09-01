Shimanto Bank launches Visa Platinum Credit Card

Brig Gen Md Shahadat Sikder, additional director general (headquarters) of Border Guard Bangladesh and chairman of the audit committee of Shimanto Bank PLC, inaugurates the bank’s “Visa Platinum Credit Card” at its corporate headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Shimanto Bank

Shimanto Bank PLC launched its new "Visa Platinum Credit Card" at the bank's corporate headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday.

Designed to offer unparalleled convenience, privileges, and financial flexibility, the card aims to enhance the banking experience for Shimanto Bank's valued customers.

Brig Gen Md Shahadat Sikder, additional director general (headquarters) of Border Guard Bangladesh and chairman of the bank's audit committee, inaugurated the card, according to a press release.

The introduction of the Visa Platinum Credit Card is expected to strengthen Shimanto Bank's position in the country's competitive credit card market.

The bank has consistently focused on innovative banking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its clientele.

This launch adds to its portfolio of retail banking products, enabling customers to enjoy premium services with enhanced benefits.

Mohammad Azizul Hoque, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank; Md Sahidul Islam, head of business; and Sharif Zahirul Islam, head of cards and ADC; along with other senior executives, were also present.