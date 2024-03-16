Shimanto Bank gets new chairman

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui has been elected as chairman of Shimanto Bank.

He joined Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as director general on February 5 this year.

Siddiqui served the Army Sports Control Board at Army headquarters as director, military training and chairman prior to joining BGB.

He was also a member of the board of directors and chairman of the risk management committee of Trust Bank Ltd.

Ashrafuzzaman joined the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) and was commissioned in the artillery corps on December 20, 1992.

He successfully completed United Nations peacekeeping missions in Ethiopia and Sudan. He also served as a force generation officer in the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the United Nations Secretariat in New York.

Ashrafuzzaman has served in five artillery units and commanded an artillery regiment and two artillery brigades. He also served as an instructor at the Bangladesh Military Academy, staff officer grade-3 of an infantry division, brigade major of an infantry brigade and colonel staff of an infantry division.

He also served as director of the Internal Affairs Bureau of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence.

He obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Chittagong, and master's in defense studies from National University.

He did an MSc and MPhil from the University of Madras, India and an MBA from the Bangladesh University of Professionals.