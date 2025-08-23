Shahjalal Islami Bank recognised by BB in sustainability rating

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, receives a certificate from Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at the BB headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel last week. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has been honoured by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) at the "Sustainability Rating 2024" in recognition of its commendable progress and excellence across various indicators of banking activities in 2024.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, presented the certification to Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, at a ceremony held at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Bangladesh Bank has been conferring this award since 2020, based on categories, including Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Core Banking Sustainability, and Banking Services.

The press release also stated that such prestigious recognition from BB will further accelerate Shahjalal Islami Bank's activities and strengthen its relationship with customers.

Among others, Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank; Manoj Kumar Howlader, executive director; Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department; and MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, were also present.