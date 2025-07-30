Shahjalal Islami Bank launches mobile app ‘ShahjalalTouchPay’

AK Azad, chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, inaugurates the bank’s mobile app “ShahjalalTouchPay” at its corporate head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has launched a mobile app, "ShahjalalTouchPay", aimed at providing fast, secure, and convenient banking services to customers.

AK Azad, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the app as the chief guest at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Azad said, "As part of our commitment to technology-driven modern banking services, this new mobile app has been launched."

"We always strive to ensure our customers can access services easily, securely, and efficiently. This initiative reflects our customer-centric approach."

"I believe this app will add a new dimension to our customers' banking experience," he added.

From now on, the bank's customers can download the app on both iOS and Android platforms and carry out banking activities.

Customers will be able to download the app from the Google Play Store or App Store and conduct their banking activities from home or abroad without visiting any branch from August 4.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, presided over the programme.

Ahmed said, "Our customers' needs are continuously evolving, and we are committed to modernising our services in alignment with global technological advancements. The launch of this new mobile application is a testament to our ongoing innovation and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction."

Mohammed Younus and Mohiuddin Ahmed, vice-chairmen of the bank; Akkas Uddin Mollah; Khandaker Shakib Ahmed; Fakir Akhtaruzzaman; Md Moshiur Rahman Chamak; Jabun Nahar, directors; and Nasir Uddin Ahmed and Md Reazul Karim, independent directors, attended the event.

Among others, Imtiaz U Ahmed, additional managing director of the bank; MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing director; Md Abul Bashar, company secretary; Md Jafar Sadeq, chief financial officer; and Khandker Bedoura Mahbub, head of the IT division and chief technology officer, were also present.