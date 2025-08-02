Shahjalal Islami Bank holds half-yearly business conference

AK Azad, chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the “Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025” at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka today. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has organised a "Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025" at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital today.

AK Azad, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, according to a press release.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, presided over the event.

During the conference, speakers reviewed the bank's business performance over the first six months of the current year and emphasised the need to adopt appropriate strategies and action plans to achieve the business targets for the remainder of the year.

Mohammed Younus, vice-chairman of the bank; Nasir Uddin Ahmed and Md Reazul Karim, independent directors; Imtiaz U Ahmed, additional managing director; and Rashed Sarwar and MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing directors, were present.

Md Abul Bashar, company secretary, moderated the programme and provided a comprehensive overview of the achievements recorded in the first half of 2025.

Md Jafar Sadeq, chief financial officer, also attended, along with heads of various divisions from the corporate head office, as well as all branch and sub-branch managers and senior executives of the bank.