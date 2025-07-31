Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:01 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 08:59 PM

Most Viewed

Banking
Banking

Shabbirul Alam made BB executive director

Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:01 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 08:59 PM
Star Business Desk
Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:01 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 08:59 PM

Md Shabbirul Alam Chowdhury has recently been promoted to the position of executive director of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The promotion is effective in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Bangladesh Bank Officers' Promotion Policy 2022 for officers in Grade 9 and above, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prior to this appointment, Chowdhury was serving as director of the Credit Guarantee Department. He joined Bangladesh Bank in 1993 and has since been posted to the head office following his promotion.

A seasoned central banker with nearly 32 years of experience, Chowdhury has held various roles across multiple offices of the central bank throughout his distinguished career.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন চীন, ভিয়েতনাম ও ভারতের মতো প্রতিযোগী রপ্তানিকারক দেশের ওপর কঠোর শুল্ক আরোপ করায় আমেরিকান বাজারে বাংলাদেশ আরও শক্তিশালী অবস্থান করে নিতে পারবে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতির ঘোষণার পর কানাডার পণ্যে শুল্ক বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ শতাংশ করলেন ট্রাম্প

এইমাত্র