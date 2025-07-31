Shabbirul Alam made BB executive director

Md Shabbirul Alam Chowdhury has recently been promoted to the position of executive director of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The promotion is effective in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Bangladesh Bank Officers' Promotion Policy 2022 for officers in Grade 9 and above, according to a press release.

Prior to this appointment, Chowdhury was serving as director of the Credit Guarantee Department. He joined Bangladesh Bank in 1993 and has since been posted to the head office following his promotion.

A seasoned central banker with nearly 32 years of experience, Chowdhury has held various roles across multiple offices of the central bank throughout his distinguished career.