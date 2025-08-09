SBAC Bank holds business review meeting

Md Robiul Islam, managing director and CEO (current charge) of SBAC Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the “Business Review Meeting 2025” for Chattogram regional branches at a hotel in the port city recently. Photo: SBAC Bank

SBAC Bank PLC has organised a "Business Review Meeting-2025" for its Chattogram regional branches at a hotel in the port city recently.

Md Robiul Islam, managing director and CEO (current charge) of SBAC Bank PLC, attended the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Mohammad Imtiaz, manager of the bank's Agrabad branch, presided over the event.

The meeting focused on reviewing the current business performance of the regional branches, with special emphasis on deposit growth and loan recovery.

Discussions were held to evaluate branch-wise performance, identify challenges, and explore strategies for sustainable growth.

Guidance was provided by senior management to align regional operations with the bank's overall business objectives.

Among others, Md Altaf Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of the bank; Md Masudur Rahman, head of banking operations; Md Mokaddess Ali, company secretary; Md Abdul Mannan, head of credit division; Mannan Bapari, chief financial officer; Mohammad Shafiul Azam, head of general services division; and Md Abul Kalam Azad, legal affairs and recovery division; were also present.