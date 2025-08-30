SBAC Bank holds BAMLCO conference

Md Mofizur Rahman Khan Chowdhury, director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for group photographs with participants of the “Branch Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCO) Conference 2025”, organised by SBAC Bank PLC, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: SBAC Bank

SBAC Bank PLC has organised a conference, titled the "Branch Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCO) Conference 2025" at the bank's head office in the capital recently.

Md Mofizur Rahman Khan Chowdhury, director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Md Masoodur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of SBAC Bank PLC, presided over the programme.

Md Rayhanul Islam, additional director of the BFIU, and Md Rabiul Islam, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, were present as special guests.

Md Anwarul Haque and Rajib Hassan, joint directors of the BFIU, conducted the sessions as resource persons.

ANM Mejbahul Hasan, vice-president and deputy CAMLCO of SBAC Bank PLC, along with other senior officials, was also present.