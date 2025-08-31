Sayeman Beach Resort offers privileges to Bank Asia cardholders

Zishan Ahammad, executive vice-president and head of cards, ADC and internet banking at Bank Asia PLC, and Md Ahsanul Hossain, manager of sales and marketing at Sayeman Beach Resort, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the Bank Asia Cards Department office in the capital’s Sukrabad recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has entered into a partnership agreement with Sayeman Beach Resort, Cox's Bazar to offer privileges to the bank's credit cardholders.

Zishan Ahammad, executive vice-president and head of cards, ADC and internet banking at Bank Asia PLC, and Md Ahsanul Hossain, manager of sales and marketing at Sayeman Beach Resort, signed the agreement at the Bank Asia Cards Department office in the capital's Sukrabad recently, according to a press release.

As part of this collaboration, Bank Asia cardholders can now enjoy a special "Buy 1 Get 2 Nights Stay" offer at the renowned beachfront resort.

The offer will remain valid from September 1 to December 31 this year.

This partnership reflects Bank Asia's continued commitment to enhancing customer experience by offering unique lifestyle and travel benefits to its cardholders, the press release added.