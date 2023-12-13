Pubali Bank inks MoU with Air Astra

NM Firoz Kamal, deputy general manager and head of card business division of Pubali Bank, and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of Astra Airways Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Astra Airways Ltd, widely known as Air Astra, a privately-owned passenger airline in Bangladesh.

NM Firoz Kamal, deputy general manager and head of card business division of the bank, and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of the airline, inked the MoU at the former's head office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Under this MoU, the bank's cardholders will enjoy a 10 percent discount on base fare along with other facilities from the airline.

Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing director of the bank, and Ashim Kumar Roy, general manager and head of cards, along with other senior officials from both organisations were present.