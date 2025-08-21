Pubali Bank honoured for excellence in sustainable finance

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, receives the certification from Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at the “Sustainability Rating 2024” held at the BB headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel on Wednesday. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has been recognised as one of the top 10 sustainable banks of 2024 in the country by the Bangladesh Bank (BB), in acknowledgment of the bank's leadership in sustainable finance.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, presented the certification to Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, at the "Sustainability Rating 2024" held at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, and Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank PLC, along with senior officials of BB and Pubali Bank PLC, were also present.