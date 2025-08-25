Pubali Bank holds orientation programme for junior officers

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, attends the orientation programme for newly recruited junior officers at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has organised a five-day-long "Orientation Programme" for 128 newly recruited junior officers.

The course has been designed to familiarise participants with the concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices of banking.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, inaugurated the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his inaugural address, Ali urged all participants to work with sincerity and integrity. He advised them to equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge in order to cope with the highly competitive global market.

He further noted that one can become a successful banker by fully applying one's skills and talents at the highest level. He also advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory authorities, emphasising that Pubali Bank is a highly compliant institution.

The managing director encouraged the newly recruited officers to serve customers with determination, integrity and professionalism. He also stressed the importance of equipping themselves with modern technology to deliver improved customer service.

Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, attended the event as special guests.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of the human resources division, was also present, along with general managers of the head office and senior executives of the bank.