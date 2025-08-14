Pubali Bank donates microbus to BCSIR

Samina Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, receives the dummy key of a microbus from Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer of Pubali Bank PLC, at the organisation’s head office in the capital’s Dhanmondi recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has recently donated a microbus to the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over a dummy key to Samina Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), at the organisation's head office in the capital's Dhanmondi, according to a press release.

In his address, Ali said, "Pubali Bank is not merely a profit-driven institution; it is equally committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities. In keeping with this ethos, the bank has presented a microbus to BCSIR."

He added that the donation would stand as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two organisations in the years ahead.

Among others, Md Toufiq Elahi Chowdhury, member (finance) of the BCSIR; Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, member (administration); Md Hosne Ara Begum, member (science and technology); Md Shahidul Haque Patwary, secretary; and Abu Laich Md Samsujjaman, general manager and regional head for Dhaka Central Region of the bank; Mohammad Belal Hossain, head of Science Laboratory Branch; and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, public relations officer; were also present.