Pubali Bank donates bus to Sylhet Agricultural University

Prof Md Alimul Islam, vice-chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University, receives a dummy key of a bus from Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, at a ceremony held recently on the university campus in Sylhet. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has donated a bus to Sylhet Agricultural University as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over the dummy key to Prof Md Alimul Islam, vice-chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University, at a ceremony held recently on the university campus in Sylhet, according to a press release.

In his remarks, Prof Islam commended Pubali Bank's commitment to supporting educational institutions through such meaningful contributions.

Speaking at the event, Ali stated, "Pubali Bank is not merely a profit-oriented organisation; it recognises its social responsibilities. As part of this commitment, we have donated a bus to Sylhet Agricultural University."

He added that such initiatives will continue in the future.

Prof Sultan Ahmed, director of transport at the university, presided over the ceremony.

Prof ATM Mahbub-e-Elahi, treasurer of the university; Prof Mohammad Samiul Ahsan Talucder, student adviser; Prof Jasim Uddin Ahmed, proctor; and Chowdhury Md Shofiul Hassan, general manager of Sylhet principal office of the bank; attended the programme as special guests.

Muhammed Moshahidullah, head for Sylhet western region; Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, head for Sylhet eastern region; Md Moshfiqur Rahman, head forf Moulvibazar region; and Abu Hasan Mohammad Kamruzzaman, head for Habiganj region; along with teachers, officials and students of the university and senior officials of the bank, were also present.