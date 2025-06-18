Pubali Bank announces 25% dividends

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of Pubali Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 42nd annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. At the meeting, a 25 percent dividend, including a 12.5 percent cash dividend, was declared for 2024. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has declared a 25 percent dividend, including a 12.5 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2024.

The announcement was made during the bank's 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today, according to a press release.

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, thanked participants for their active engagement, and formally declared the conclusion of the session.

Moniruddin Ahmed, Habibur Rahman, M Kabiruzzaman Yaqub (UK), Azizur Rahman, Md Abdur Razzak Mondal, Rana Laila Hafiz, Mustafa Ahmed and Arif Ahmed Choudhury, directors of the bank; and Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, independent director; joined the AGM.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, Mohammad Liton Miah, chief financial officer and general manager; and Md Anisur Rahman, company secretary and general manager; also attended the meeting, along with a number of shareholders.

The shareholders expressed satisfaction with the bank's substantial growth and progress, and conveyed their appreciation to the dedicated officers and employees of Pubali Bank for their tireless efforts in achieving this milestone.