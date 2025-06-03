Pubali Bank, ACI ink deal for cashless solutions

Md Abu Hasan Zaman, director of treasury at Advanced Chemical Industries PLC, and Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank PLC, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) PLC and ACI Logistics Limited (Shwapno), offering its digital banking services.

Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Abu Hasan Zaman, director of treasury at ACI PLC, signed the agreement at a ceremony in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, ACI PLC will benefit from Pubali Bank's advanced digital banking services directly from its corporate premises, eliminating the need for in-branch visits.

Additionally, Pubali Bank will deploy its POS terminals and Bangla QR solutions across more than 600 Shwapno outlets nationwide, enabling customers to enjoy seamless, cashless transactions using debit and credit cards, as well as other banking applications.

Md Shahnewaz Khan, Deputy Managing Director of the bank, also attended the signing ceremony.

Md Helal Uddin, general manager and head of ICTOD at the bank; Endra Mohan Sutradhar, general manager and head of SDD and CTO; Shahin Shahria, general manager and head of Mohakhali corporate branch; and Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of ADC division; were present.

Md Shamsul Alam, assistant general manager of ADC division at the bank; and Sabrina Rahman, corporate treasury manager of ACI PLC; and Masud Ali Kazi, manager of treasury; along with other senior officials from both the organisations, were also present.