Prime Bank strikes deal with Secret Recipe, Fair Electronics

Prime Bank PLC has recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Malaysian café chain Secret Recipe and Fair Electronics, offering its customers privileges on food items and Hisense electronics products and services.

Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution at Prime Bank PLC, and Md Zahidul Kabir, head of treasury at Fair Group, signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank customers will enjoy special discounts at all Secret Recipe outlets nationwide.

Additionally, they will be entitled to attractive price benefits on Hisense products available at Fair Electronics outlets across the country.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail assets at the bank; JM Taslim Kabir, head of marketing at Fair Group; and KSM Mohith-ul Bari, head of business at Pepperoni Limited; were also present, alongside other senior officials from the participating organisations.