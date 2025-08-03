Prime Bank strikes deal with Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort

Mohammed Jalal Uddin, managing partner of Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, and Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at Prime Bank PLC, exchange signed documents of the agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, offering the bank's cardholders discounts and enhanced payment convenience at one of the country's leading hospitality destinations.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammed Jalal Uddin, managing partner of Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan today, according to a press release.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank cardholders will enjoy up to 50 percent discount on room tariffs and a 10 percent discount on food at Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort.

Furthermore, the resort has officially launched Prime Bank's point of sale (POS) services, enabling guests to make seamless payments using Visa, Mastercard, or JCB cards.

Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer proposition at Prime Bank, was also present at the signing ceremony, along with other senior officials from both organisations.