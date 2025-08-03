Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Aug 3, 2025 08:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 08:12 PM

Most Viewed

Banking
Banking

Prime Bank strikes deal with Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort

Sun Aug 3, 2025 08:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 08:12 PM
Star Business Desk
Sun Aug 3, 2025 08:10 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 08:12 PM
Mohammed Jalal Uddin, managing partner of Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, and Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at Prime Bank PLC, exchange signed documents of the agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, offering the bank's cardholders discounts and enhanced payment convenience at one of the country's leading hospitality destinations.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammed Jalal Uddin, managing partner of Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan today, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank cardholders will enjoy up to 50 percent discount on room tariffs and a 10 percent discount on food at Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort.

Furthermore, the resort has officially launched Prime Bank's point of sale (POS) services, enabling guests to make seamless payments using Visa, Mastercard, or JCB cards.

Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer proposition at Prime Bank, was also present at the signing ceremony, along with other senior officials from both organisations.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ বিনিয়োগ উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (বিডা) এবং বাংলাদেশ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল কর্তৃপক্ষের (বেজা) নির্বাহী চেয়ারম্যান চৌধুরী আশিক মাহমুদ বিন হারুন। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাণিজ্য

'৭ ট্রিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারের হালাল অর্থনীতি খাতের ফায়দা নিতে চায় বাংলাদেশ'

আজ রাজধানীর একটি হোটেলে ‘হালাল ইকোনমি ৩৬০ : ড্রাইভিং গ্লোবাল গ্রোথ’ শীর্ষক এক সেমিনারে প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই মাসে রেমিট্যান্স বেড়েছে ৩০ শতাংশ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে