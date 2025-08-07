Prime Bank signs payroll banking deal with ESDO

Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman, founder and executive director of Eco-Social Development Organisation, and M Nazeem A Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the former’s head office in Thakurgaon recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Eco-Social Development Organisation (ESDO), a non-governmental organisation in Bangladesh.

M Nazeem A Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman, founder and executive director of Eco-Social Development Organisation, signed the agreement at the latter's head office in Thakurgaon, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank will provide a modern, secure, and convenient payroll management system for the ESDO's employees. The strategic partnership is expected to pave the way for further collaboration between the two organisations in the future.

Selima Akhtar, director (administration) of ESDO and principal of Eco Pathshala and College; Hasina Ferdous, vice-president and head of payroll banking at the bank; Md Abdul Halim, vice-president and regional head of branches (Northern region); and Selim Wahed Siddiqui, senior assistant vice-president and senior manager of payroll banking, attended the programme.

Sheikh Nur Alam, assistant vice-president and head of MSME and refinance at the bank, and Abu Faruk Ahmed, manager of the Thakurgaon branch, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.