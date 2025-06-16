Prime Bank signs deal with Suit Express by SARTO to offer benefits to customers

Shehzad Aaqib, founder and creative director of Suit Express by SARTO, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Suit Express by SARTO, a renowned clothing brand, to extend privileges to its priority banking clientele and cardholders.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Shehzad Aaqib, founder and creative director of the clothing brand, formalised the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan today, according to a press release.

Through this collaboration, Prime Bank's priority banking customers and cardholders will enjoy special benefits on bespoke tailoring and premium ready-to-wear collections offered by Suit Express by SARTO.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at the bank; and Tysir Khan, deputy managing director of the JK Group of Industry, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.