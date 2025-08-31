Prime Bank launches fee-free credit card ‘Zero by Prime Bank’

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director-consumer banking at Prime Bank PLC, poses for photographs at the launch of the card, named “Zero by Prime Bank” at Prime Tower in the capital’s Nikunjo today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has unveiled a credit card, named "Zero by Prime Bank", which abolishes all fees, redefining customer convenience and transparency in Bangladesh's credit card industry.

Zero by Prime Bank is a Visa Signature card that enables customers to enjoy premium benefits without any financial burden.

It is the first product of its kind in the country to guarantee no issuance fee, no annual fee, no EMI processing fee, no renewal fee, no mobile financial service (MFS) transfer fee, and absolutely no hidden charges.

The card also incorporates a tactile blind notch for visually impaired customers, ensuring accessibility and promoting inclusivity.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director-consumer banking at Prime Bank PLC, inaugurated the card at a function held at Prime Tower in the capital's Nikunjo today, according to a press release.

Speaking at the event, officials emphasised that Zero by Prime Bank will transform the credit card experience by combining global acceptance, customer-centric benefits, and complete fee transparency.

Customers may apply for the card at www.zerobyprime.com or by visiting any nearby branch.

The launch, the press release noted, reflects Prime Bank's strong commitment to innovation and financial inclusion, empowering customers with a product that delivers value and freedom while dismantling cost barriers.

With Visa's global network and Prime Bank's trusted services, Zero by Prime Bank establishes a new benchmark for the industry.

Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh at Visa, was also present, alongside senior officials from both organisations.