Prime Bank Investment wins Euromoney Awards

Prime Bank Investment (PBIL), the investment-banking arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, has been recognised as the "Best Bank for Securities Services" and the "Best Investment Bank for Mergers & Acquisitions in Bangladesh" at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

These accolades underscore PBIL's excellence in execution and its pioneering role in transforming Bangladesh's investment landscape through its fully digitalised PrimeInvest wealth product suite, which has redefined investor engagement.

PrimeInvest offers capital-protected, Shariah-compliant, and income-focused products tailored specifically for women, non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs), youth, and values-driven investors.

Through the country's first capital market segment offerings -- PrimeInvest Women, Probashi, Youth, and Shariah -- PBIL has played a transformative role in broadening access, diversifying participation, and setting new standards for inclusive portfolio management in Bangladesh.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of PBIL, stated: "This recognition reflects more than performance; it speaks to our purpose."

"In a market that demands both innovation and integrity, we are proud to deliver solutions that unlock value, widen access, and promote financial inclusion," he added.

Euromoney, an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance which remains one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for banking performance, evaluates banks and financial institutions across nearly 100 countries each July.

PBIL's recognition in M&A advisory further cements its position as a market leader, being the only investment bank in Bangladesh to have successfully completed back-to-back mergers of listed entities in 2024, the press release added.