Prime Bank hosts seminar on financial inclusion, youth empowerment at IUB

Prof Daniel W Lund, pro-vice-chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh, and M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director and head of consumer and SME banking at Prime Bank PLC, pose for group photographs on the university campus recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC, in collaboration with Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), its Department of Human Resource Management, and the Independent HR Society, recently organised a seminar titled "Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking" at the IUB campus.

The programme, held under the banner of PrimeAcademia -- a flagship campus initiative of the bank -- serves as a comprehensive one-stop banking platform for academic institutions and their stakeholders across Bangladesh, according to a press release.

More than 200 students from diverse disciplines took part in the seminar, which provided an interactive platform to promote financial literacy, responsible money management, and career opportunities in the banking and financial services sector.

The initiative also aimed to equip young participants with the knowledge and skills essential for employability, entrepreneurship, and leadership in an increasingly dynamic economy.

In his remarks, M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director and head of consumer and SME banking at Prime Bank, stressed the importance of going beyond academic excellence to develop practical competencies such as digital literacy, communication, language proficiency, and presentation skills.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Prime Youth Account, a student-focused banking solution available in both conventional and Islamic modes. Designed to encourage early financial responsibility, the account allows students to begin their financial journey with ease.

On-the-spot account opening facilities were also offered, enabling participants to directly experience Prime Bank's modern and customer-centric banking services.

Prof Daniel W Lund, pro-vice-chancellor of IUB; Ikramul Hasan, assistant professor and head of the Department of Human Resource Management; and lecturers Effat Binte Kabir, Nabila Kamal Promy and Abdullah Al Ahad; and Shaila Abedin, senior executive vice-president and head of liability at the bank; MM Mahbub Hasan, head of financial inclusion and school banking, among others, were also present.