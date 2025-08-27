Prime Bank honoured by BB in ‘Sustainability Rating 2024’

Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of Prime Bank PLC, receives the certificate from Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, at the BB headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has been honoured by Bangladesh Bank (BB) in the "Sustainability Rating 2024" in recognition of its strong and consistent commitment to sustainability practices.

This marks the third consecutive year that Prime Bank has received the accolade, reaffirming its leadership in sustainable banking.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, presented the certificate to Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of Prime Bank PLC, at a programme held recently at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel, according to a press release.

The recognition underscores Prime Bank's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its business operations, reflecting its dedication to responsible banking and long-term value creation for the community and the environment.

It particularly highlights the bank's strong commitment to sustainability in areas such as green refinancing, sustainable core banking operations, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Bangladesh Bank introduced the Sustainability Rating in 2020 to encourage banks and financial institutions to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into their business practices.

The rating is based on five key indicators: the Sustainable Finance Index, CSR activities, Green Project Financing, the Core Banking Sustainability Index, and Banking Services Coverage.

By excelling in these critical areas, Prime Bank continues to strengthen its position as a forward-looking financial institution dedicated to promoting sustainable development and environmental responsibility in Bangladesh's banking sector.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank; Chowdhury Liakot Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department; Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank PLC; and Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief risk officer, were also present.