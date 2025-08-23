Prime Bank holds training on AML & CFT compliance in Sylhet

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of Prime Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the training programme on “Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Compliance” in Sylhet recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently organised a daylong training programme on "Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Compliance" in Sylhet.

A total of 155 participants, including all branch heads and branch anti-money laundering compliance officers from 23 branches in the Sylhet region, took part in the programme.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of Prime Bank PLC, presided over the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Rahman delivered an insightful address to the participants.

Md Rayhanul Islam, additional director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the event as a resource person and shared his expertise on strengthening compliance practices in the banking sector.

Md Humayun Kabir, head of the Sylhet region at the bank, was also present, along with other senior officials.