Prime Bank holds SME financing awareness programme in Saidpur

Prime Bank PLC recently organised an awareness programme titled "SME Cluster Financing Awareness Programme" for the small garments cluster in Saidpur, Nilphamari, aiming to promote inclusive and accessible financial services for the region's thriving SME garment sector.

Nawshad Mustafa, director of the SME and Special Programmes Division at the Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief guest, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Mustafa emphasised the central bank's commitment to advancing financial inclusion, improving credit access for CMSMEs, and supporting cluster-based growth models to spur regional economic development. He appreciated Prime Bank's initiative in bridging the gap between CMSME entrepreneurs and formal banking channels.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, presided over the programme.

Choudhury reaffirmed Prime Bank's strong focus on CMSME financing, highlighting its cluster financing model, tailored financial products, and digital tools designed to facilitate seamless access to finance for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises across the country.

More than 100 entrepreneurs and members of the local garments cluster participated in the interactive session.

During the programme, cluster members engaged directly with the Bangladesh Bank director and Prime Bank's deputy managing director to discuss financing needs, barriers to accessing formal financial services, and expectations from both banks and regulators.