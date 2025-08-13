Premier Bank holds half-yearly business review meeting in Rajshahi

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and chief executive officer of Premier Bank PLC, attends the “Half-Yearly Business Review Meeting 2025” at Hotel X in Rajshahi recently. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank PLC has recently organised its "Half-Yearly Business Review Meeting 2025" at Hotel X in Rajshahi.

The meeting brought together officials from the bank's Rajshahi, Ishwardi, Pabna, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Dinajpur, Tangail, Sirajganj, Bogura, Naogaon and nearby branches.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and chief executive officer of Premier Bank PLC, attended the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Alongside reviewing the bank's half-yearly performance, discussions focused on enhancing customer satisfaction through modern, technology-driven financial solutions, reflecting the bank's commitment to innovation and service excellence.

Among others, Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director of the bank; Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and chief financial officer; and SM Wali Ul Morshed, deputy managing director, were also present.