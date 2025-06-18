Omnicare Diagnostics offers healthcare benefits to UCB Cardholders

Fida Hossain, managing director of Omnicare Diagnostics Limited, and Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business division at United Commercial Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding in Dhaka today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has entered into a strategic partnership with Omnicare Diagnostics Limited through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business division at the bank, and Fida Hossain, managing director of the diagnostic centre, signed the MoU in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Under this collaboration, all UCB debit, credit, and prepaid cardholders will be eligible for a range of healthcare benefits, thereby improving access to high-quality diagnostic services.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of UCB; Abul Alam Ferdous, additional managing director; and Md Altaf Hossain, chairman of the diagnostic centre; and Md Imtiaz Uddin, general manager; were also present, along with senior officials from both organisations.