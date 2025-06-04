NRBC Bank honours top-performing branches, sub-branches

Md Ali Hossain Prodhania, chairman of NRBC Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with employees of award-winning branches and sub-branches at a function at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC has recognised its highest-performing branches and sub-branches with Performance Awards for the year 2024.

A total of nine branches and sub-branches were awarded across three categories -- Urban Branches, Rural Branches, and Sub-Branches -- during the bank's "Strategic Business Conference", held recently at a hotel in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Md Ali Hossain Prodhania, chairman of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest and presented the awards.

In his address, Prodhania stated, "These awards are a testament to the consistent performance and professionalism demonstrated by our branches and sub-branches. Each has worked diligently to meet targets while upholding the highest standards of service."

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event.

The awards were conferred based on criteria including service effectiveness, customer service excellence, and overall operational performance.

In the Urban Branch category, Tongi branch received the platinum award, while Mirpur and Hatirpul branches were awarded gold and silver, respectively.

In the Rural Branch category, Ruhitpur branch earned the platinum award, followed by Charabagh with gold and Ruppur with silver.

Among sub-branches, Rampura secured the platinum award, Raipur received gold, and Daganbhuiyan was recognised with the silver award.

Md Abul Bashar and Md Anwar Hossain, independent directors of the bank; Md Nurul Haque, chairman of the risk management committee; and Md Muhammad Emdad Ullah, chairman of the audit committee; also attended the programme, alongside other senior officials.