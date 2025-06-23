NRBC Bank holds view-sharing meeting

Md Ali Hossain Prodhanía, chairman of NRBC Bank PLC, presides over the view-sharing meeting at the bank’s head office in the capital on Sunday. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC organised a view-sharing meeting at its head office in the capital on Sunday.

Md Ali Hossain Prodhanía, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Prodhanía stated that Bangladeshi expatriates working abroad play a crucial role in meeting the country's foreign currency requirements by remitting their hard-earned income through official channels.

"Remittance sent by expatriates is one of the key pillars of the national economy. NRBC Bank has undertaken initiatives to simplify remittance-related services in support of national development and industrialisation," he said.

He further noted that there remains considerable potential to increase remittance inflow by curbing the demand side of hundi (illegal money transfer). NRBC Bank aims to capitalise on this opportunity by streamlining its services and seeks the full cooperation of its key partners — exchange houses and aggregators.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO, added that NRBC Bank maintains an extensive network of branches and sub-branches that deliver banking services directly to rural communities.

"With the support of exchange houses, NRBC Bank is able to provide remittance services in a direct and convenient manner to its customers," he said.

Kabir Ahmed and Harunur Rashid, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with representatives from various exchange houses operating in Bangladesh, were also present.

Representatives of the exchange houses stated that technological advancements have significantly streamlined remittance services, enabling delivery to beneficiaries' doorsteps.

They emphasised the importance of enhanced collaboration between banks in Bangladesh and overseas exchange houses to ensure optimal service for both remitters and beneficiaries, thereby further boosting inward remittance to the country.