NRBC Bank holds town hall meeting in Rangpur zone

Md Ali Hossain Prodhania, chairman of NRBC Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the town hall meeting at a local hotel in Rangpur recently. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC has recently organised a town hall meeting in Rangpur to review operational progress and discuss strategic priorities for its branches across the northern region.

The gathering brought together officials from all tiers within the Rangpur zone.

Md Ali Hossain Prodhania, chairman of NRBC Bank PLC, inaugurated the meeting as chief guest at a local hotel in Rangpur, according to a press release.

In his address, Prodhania underscored the importance of financial inclusion in the northern districts, noting that NRBC Bank has been fostering employment generation through its microfinance operations.

He emphasised the need to extend credit facilities to the CMSME (cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises) sector in underserved and rural areas.

The chairman urged bank officials to adhere strictly to regulatory guidelines and uphold transparency in lending practices.

He also highlighted the necessity of effective loan recovery and responsible banking to safeguard the institution's financial stability.

Presiding over the proceedings, Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, spoke of the tangible benefits of the bank's microfinance programmes, remarking that thousands from marginalised communities have secured livelihoods through these initiatives.

He instructed officers to elevate customer service standards and cultivate trust by promoting good governance, accountability, and transparency at all organisational levels.

Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of the bank, and Ashim Kumar Das, zonal head for Rajshahi and Rangpur, along with other senior executives and field-level officers, were also present.