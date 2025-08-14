Banking
NRB Bank unveils two financial products

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of NRB Bank PLC, inaugurates the two new financial products at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank PLC has unveiled two new financial products -- NRB Nishchoyota and NRB Easy -- in celebration of its 12th founding anniversary.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of NRB Bank PLC, inaugurated the products at a ceremony held recently at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Targeted at fixed deposit account holders, NRB Nishchoyota provides customers with complimentary life insurance cover of up to Tk 1 crore, offering both enhanced financial security and competitive returns.

Designed specifically for Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) worldwide, NRB Easy is a taka-denominated account that allows users to open and operate an account instantly from abroad via the NRB Click mobile application.

Md Shaheen Howlader, Md Ali Akbar Faraji, Anwar Uddin and M Rashidul Huda, deputy managing directors of the bank; Md Rezaul Shahriar, head of retail banking division; and Md Towfiqul A Chowdhury, head of branch banking division; along with other senior officials of the bank, were also present.

