NRB Bank opens relocated principal branch in Dhaka

Iqbal Ahmed, chairman of NRB Bank PLC, inaugurates the relocated principal branch at bti Landmark on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank PLC has recently opened a relocated principal branch at bti Landmark on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka.

Iqbal Ahmed, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the bank's executive committee; AKM Mizanur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee; Shaikh Md Salim, chairman of the risk management committee; Ferdous Ara Begum and SK Matiur, independent directors, attended the inaugural programme.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and chief executive, and Iqbal U Ahmed, former adviser of the bank, along with deputy managing directors and the senior management team, were also present on the occasion.

